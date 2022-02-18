Advertisement

Suspected ‘porch pirate’ arrested

David A. Jennings, 39, of Lake Charles, was arrested on Friday, in connection with the alleged...
David A. Jennings, 39, of Lake Charles, was arrested on Friday, in connection with the alleged theft of packages from a porch.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested in connection with packages stolen from a porch on 11th Street.

KPLC spoke with a homeowner Thursday who said packages were stolen from her home on two separate nights. She also shared “Ring” doorbell video of the incidents.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office officials said that after they received information about a possible suspect, deputies arrested David A. Jennings, 39, of Lake Charles, arrested on Friday.

He faces the following counts:

  • Theft from $1,000 to $5,000.
  • Possession of marijuana.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $16,000.

When detectives went to Jennings’ home on Friday, he confirmed to them that he was responsible for the thefts, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said in a news release. Detectives found the stolen packages, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia, inside the residence, she said.

The alleged thefts happened on the nights of Feb. 12 and Feb. 15.

Vincent said Jennings stole more than $1,000 worth of brand-name clothing and household items.

Yolanda Harmon, the homeowner, said some of the items have been returned to her.

