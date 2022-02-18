50/50 Thursdays
Survey begins Monday to count homeless people

The last time a "point in time" survey was done they counted 158 homeless people in Lake Charles.
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Imagine a day when there are no longer homeless people-- because they have all found a safe, dry place to stay.

It’s called the Point in Time survey.

It’s purpose is to get the most accurate number possible of homeless people who have no shelter.

The so-called point in time survey tries to document the number of people who are homeless and have nowhere to shelter.

That’s important in order to get all the money and resources the area deserves as Erika Doshier explains. She is with the Calcasieu Office of Human Services.

“Having that accurate data really ensures that we can provide adequate services, that we can connect people to the services they may need to come out of homelessness, to assess for any mental health or medical issues they may be dealing with,” said Doshier

Before the pandemic homeless people will be offered a night indoors and other services to encourage participation. But to be safe those doing the survey will attempt to meet with the homeless where they are. Doshier says they are also providing little back sacks with supplies.

“Snacks and water and hygiene items and they don’t need to feel fearful. It’s okay to talk to us, and gain some information so we can make sure we bring those adequate but necessary services to our community for our homeless population,” she said.

Doshier says it would be helpful for the public to let their office know of any areas where they have noticed unsheltered people so they can be included in the survey.

United Way, the Marshal’s office, Water’s Edge and Kelli Stawecki are among those helping with the survey.

Check here for more information on the statewide effort to end homelessness..

