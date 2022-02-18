Sports Person of the Week - Corey Hyatt

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur native Corey Hyatt’s wrestling journey started when he was young.

“I was about five years old, and my dad took me to a duel, and ever since then I fell in love with it and just wanted to be in here,” Hyatt said.

While it took some years to get the hang of competing in a new sport, success eventually came in bunches.

“He came in at five or six years old wrestling in our junior program and just stayed with it and then really the last year and a half is when he’s kind of came out on his own and really stepped it up to that next level,” said head coach Jean Paul Duhon.

Now at 17, he’s coming off the heels of his second-straight Division I wrestling state championship in the 195Ibs weight class. Hyatt also boasts an undefeated streak that dates back to 2020.

“This year we got to go to all our tournaments and he’s 32-0,” said Duhon. “There are only six matches that went three periods and if they did, he majored them or beat them by eight or nine points, everybody else he pinned.”

Hyatt became the third Golden Tor wrestler to ever win back-to-back state titles in school history.

“A lot of work goes into it all because of my coach and all my teammates who push me,” said Hyatt. “Makes the wrestler that I am.”

Hyatt is nearing the end of his high school career and has aspirations to wrestle at the next level, but before he crosses that bridge he aims to make history by becoming the first Sulphur Tor to win three state wrestling titles in three different weight classes

“I feel like it would mean a lot that’s why I want to do it, it’s my goal. It’s been my goal since freshman year just to make a difference in Sulphur,” Hyatt added. “If I keep pushing myself the same thing will happen and it’s going to happen next year if I keep doing what I’m doing.”

