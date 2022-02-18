No. 11 LSU holds off Mississippi State to extend winning streak to 5

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - It was a back-and-forth game for much of the second half between No. 11 LSU (22-4, 10-3 SEC) and Mississippi State (15-10, 6-7 SEC) on Thursday, Feb. 17 from the Humphrey Coliseum, but the Tigers were able to pull away and extended their winning streak to five games with a 71-59 win.

The reigning Southeastern Conference Player of the Week led the Tigers with 23 points, on 7-of-18 shooting and 7-for-7 from the free throw line. Khayla Pointer chipped in 18 points and Jailin Cherry had 10.

LSU led as many as 13 points in the second quarter with 6:33 left to go before halftime after a Morris three pointer to make it 30-17. Then Mississippi State went on a 14-4 run to close out the quarter and narrow the gap to just three with LSU leading 34-31 at the break. The Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 15-11 in the second quarter.

RELATED: Dudley DeBosier helping Mulkey pack the PMAC for matchup against No. 17 Florida

In the third quarter Mississippi State and LSU would trade baskets as the Bulldogs would get within one after a layup from Charlotte Kohl to make it 34-33. LSU would get their lead back to three points after a Cherry jumper to make it 36-33, then Anastasia Hayes layup would get Mississippi State within one again. The Bulldogs would take their first lead of the second half at 37-36 after a Caterrion Thompson jumper.

The Tigers and Bulldogs would continue to go back-and-forth in the third quarter as with six different lead changes. LSU led as many as five in the third quarter after a Pointer free throw to make it 47-42, but Kohl would make a layup and a three pointer from Myah Taylor would tie the game at 47-47. Hayes would give Mississippi State a two point lead, 49-47 at the end of the third quarter.

Morris would tie the game at 49-49 and then give the Tigers a one point lead at 50-49 as she finished the three point play. The Bulldogs would retake the lead after a three from Taylor to make it 52-50. Faustine Aifuwa would tie the game at 52-52 with 8:07 left to play.

Mississippi State would take a two point lead after a pair of free throws from Hayes to make it 54-52. Autumn Newby would answer on the other end for LSU to tie the game back up at 54-54. Hayes would again give the Bulldogs a two point lead on a jumper to make it 56-54 with 6:43 left to play. Morris would tie the game for the Tigers at 56-56.

After a timeout the Tigers would build their lead back up to four points after Morris and Cherry made back-to-back jumpers to make it 60-56 with 3:44 left to play. Morris would extend their lead to six on a layup with 2:18 left in the fourth quarter to make it 62-56.

Morris would extend the Tigers lead to 10 points to 66-56 after making free throws in the final minute of the game. The Tigers would outscore the Bulldogs 24-10 in the fourth quarter.

LSU will return home to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for a top 20 matchup against No. 17 Florida on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.