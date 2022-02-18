50/50 Thursdays
LSU baseball home opener, Jay Johnson era begins Feb. 18

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a big weekend in the world of sports. LSU baseball is back at Alex Box Stadium Friday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. against Maine with new head Coach Jay Johnson.

Johnson was named the Tigers’ head coach in June after leading Arizona to the 2021 Pac-12 Title and a berth in the College World Series.

“We win one game at a time and take nothing for granted so if we’re utilizing someone it’s to win that game,” said LSU Head Baseball Coach Jay Johnson. “It’s not to try to see what happens for the future. I think the goal is to win as many games and you can and figure out your best combination while you’re doing it.”

The tigers will play again Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and then Sunday at 1 p.m.

