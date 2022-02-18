50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LSU announces dates for 2022 spring football practices, spring game

(Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced when it will hold its first spring football practice and the date of the annual spring game.

The first practice under new head coach Brian Kelly will take place on March 24. The pro day will be held on April 6. The spring game will be played on April 23.

Below is the tweet that was posted about the spring football practice dates:

The Tigers will open the 2022 football season against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.

Latest News

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship...
College Football Playoff to remain 4 teams through ‘25 after expansion talks fail
Pete Golding arrested for DUI
University of Alabama defensive coordinator arrested for DUI; releases statement
McNeese Gary Goff
#McNeese recap 2022 signing day Feb. 2
The name, image, and likeness era, or better known as NIL, continues to change the landscape of...
‘This is a very chaotic landscape’: Southern athletic director has concerns about current state of NIL
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after they beat the Kansas City...
‘He’s been doing this’: Ja’Marr Chase’s father says his son’s success is nothing new