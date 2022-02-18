LHSAA girls basketball playoffs - first round recap

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The first round of the LHSAA girls basketball playoffs tipped off Thursday as 16 Southwest Louisiana teams punched their ticket to the next round.

The final scores and upcoming games can be found below.

Class 5A-

(4) Ponchatoula 102, (29) Sam Houston 39

(26) Captain Shreve 65, (7) Barbe 63

Class 4A-

(3) Edna Karr 63, (30) Leesville 48

(11) LaGrange 65, (22) Lakeshore 39

Class 3A-

(8) Iota 67, (25) McDonogh #35 22

(5) Jennings 59, (28) Union Parish 36

(7) South Beauregard 90, (26) Wossman 48

Class 2A-

(9) West St. Mary 40, (24) Welsh 31

(5) Lake Arthur 52, (28) Madison 29

(22) Oakdale 51, (11) Franklin 41

(6) Kinder 95, (27) Many 34

(7) Rosepine 66, (26) Delcambre 25

(2) Lakeview 71, (31) Pickering 37

Class 1A-

(13) East Beauregard 63, (20) Lincoln Prep 38

(10) Grand Lake 55, (23) Sicily Island 20

(15) Montgomery 38, (18) Elton 28

(4) Merryville - *First Round Bye*

(8) Oberlin - *First Round Bye*

Class B-

(17) Bell City at (16) J.S. Clark -

(12) Negreet 36, (21) Singer 33

(11) Lacassine 51, (22) Elizabeth 50

(10) Glenmora 58, (23) Pitkin 56

(1) Hathaway - *First Round Bye*

(2) Fairview - *First Round Bye*

Class C-

*(9) Evans at (8) Phoenix - 2/18, 5:00 PM

*(12) Starks at (5) Hornbeck - 2/21, 6:00 PM

*(11) Calvin at (6) Reeves - 2/21, 6:00 PM

Division II-

*(1) St. Louis Catholic 98, (16) Archbishop Hannan 27

Division IV-

*(2) Cedar Creek 83, (15) Hamilton Christian 53

*denotes second-round game

