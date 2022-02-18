Houston man found guilty of sex trafficking charges

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Houston man has been found guilty by a federal jury of bringing a 14-year-old girl from Lake Charles to Texas to prostitute her, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Louisiana.

Kevondric Fezia, 26, of Houston, was found guilty by a federal jury of sex trafficking and attempting to entice a minor to engage in prostitution, according to the Western District.

The Western District said his co-defendant, Calista Jenee Winfrey, 23, of Orange, previously entered a guilty plea after being charged with one count of sex trafficking.

Beginning in November 2020, Fezia recruited minor females to engage in prostitution, according to court testimony relayed by the Western District. He began communicating with a 14-year-old girl in Lake Charles and even though he was aware of her age, he tried to convince her that she could make a lot of money by acting as a prostitute for him, according to court testimony.

After she decided to run away with him, he picked her up on Feb. 13, 2021, and brought her to Texas, according to court testimony. Fezia and Winfrey brought the girl to a hotel in Beaumont and introduced her to a 16-year-old working as a prostitute for Fezia, according to court testimony. Winfrey engaged in multiple acts of prostitution in front of the girl, trying to convince her that she should also prostitute herself, according to court testimony.

Fezia took photos of the 14-year-old, the 16-year-old prostitute, and other prostitutes he was employing, and posted them to Instagram as an advertisement, according to court testimony. A visible geo tag showed where to go to engage in sexual acts with the girls, according to information provided by the Western District.

When the 14-year-old’s grandmother realized she had run away, she began looking through the girl’s social media accounts and found the communications between the girl and Fezia, according to court testimony.

Law enforcement officers identified Fezia and tracked him to his apartment in Houston, according to the Western District. Fezia attempted to hide the girl in the closet, but both she and the 16-year-old prostitute were found, according to the Western District.

Sentencing is set for June 23, 2022.

