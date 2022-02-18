FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frost and light freeze likely tonight, warming up through the weekend

Grab the jacket or coat before heading out this evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sunshine has returned to the forecast as we continue to see plenty of sun and a few clouds mixing this afternoon. Temperatures have been much cooler with highs only making it into the lower to middle 50′s. Warmer weather is on the way though for the weekend, we will just have to get through a cold night ahead in which frost and freezes are likely.

Temperatures cool as we head overnight and perfect for Crawfish or Gumbo (KPLC)

Evening plans look to be just fine if you plan on heading out other than the fact it will be on the chilly and colder side as temperatures fall rather quickly through the evening. If you plan on being outdoors tonight make sure to bring the jacket or coat with you as many areas will fall back into the lower to middle 40′s by late evening and eventually even colder. One positive note is the fact we look to see fairly light winds as they remain out of the north and keep the dry air in place, and with that being said we can expect our morning lows to be back into the lower to middle 30′s Saturday morning. For those with sensitive pets and plants make sure to bring those inside to protect them from the cold, but any pipes exposed shouldn’t be of concern as temperatures remain too mild. Sunshine returns for Saturday afternoon and that will mean a warmer one as well with highs rebounding into the lower to middle 60′s. It will be perfect weather to get out and enjoy on the back porch or head to the park.

Winds relax overnight allowing temperatures to fall (KPLC)

Looking into Sunday we look to see a return in moisture values as winds turn more southerly with time and that will mean warmer weather with highs in the middle to upper 60′s. Rain looks to hold off through the evening, but clouds will be building throughout the afternoon and evening which will limit some of the sunshine, but bigger changes arrive as we head into next week. Our first system arrives for Monday and brings widespread shower and storm chances with highs remaining very Spring like as lower to middle 70′s return for the start of next week. Rain chances will remain in the forecast for much of next week as we see rounds of rain passing through and eventually a much stronger cold front arrives for next Thursday .

Rounds of showers and storms likely for next week (KPLC)

A lot of events are going on next weekend as people gear up for Mardi Gras and the weather looks to flip once again with highs going back into the middle to upper 50′s for next weekend. The question will be if rain chances stick around as models are suggesting rain doesn’t move out as quick as once thought, there is still plenty of time to watch that as we get closer in time. For now make sure to enjoy the sunshine heading out this weekend and the warmer weather that will be moving in through early next week.

We'll see warmer weather arriving for next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.