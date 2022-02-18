FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and windy start to Friday; nice weekend ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Morning temperatures dropping through the 30s will feel even colder as gusty north winds hold wind chills in the upper 20s through sunrise. By afternoon, clouds will give way to some sunshine, but highs only reach the middle to upper 50s today! A light freeze is likely for areas north of I-10 tonight, but sunshine will return highs to the 60s by Saturday. Rain chances quickly return by Monday as a warm front lifts back over the state, bring back the warmer muggier air with it. Expect a good chance of rain and scattered thunderstorms by Monday.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.