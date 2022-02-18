50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and windy start to Friday; nice weekend ahead

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Morning temperatures dropping through the 30s will feel even colder as gusty north winds hold wind chills in the upper 20s through sunrise. By afternoon, clouds will give way to some sunshine, but highs only reach the middle to upper 50s today!  A light freeze is likely for areas north of I-10 tonight, but sunshine will return highs to the 60s by Saturday. Rain chances quickly return by Monday as a warm front lifts back over the state, bring back the warmer muggier air with it. Expect a good chance of rain and scattered thunderstorms by Monday.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy and cold morning with clouds giving way to sunshine through the day
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC Live at 5 - February 17, 2022
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Noon - February 17, 2022
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds ahead of a cold front that will bring rain this morning