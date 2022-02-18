50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Cynthia Perkins sentenced in Livingston Parish court

Cynthia Perkins
Cynthia Perkins(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Cynthia Perkins was sentenced to 40 years in Livingston Parish court on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Prior to sentencing Perkins issued an apology to her family, former friends, former coworkers, students, victims, and Livingston parish.

Cynthia Perkins has accepted a plea deal from prosecutors in exchange for testifying against her ex-husband, Dennis Perkins.

Perkins pleaded guilty Monday, Feb. 14 to second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and mingling of harmful substances.

She was sentenced to 40 years at hard labor without benefit of probation or parole. One of production of child porn: 30 years concurrent one count of conspiracy of mingling harmful substances, one year consecutive will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Per the plea deal, Perkins had to agree to certain facts in the case such as assisting her husband in the sexual assault of a juvenile, helping Dennis film a juvenile while bathing, and lacing desserts with Dennis’ semen before giving them to school-aged children.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

Friday Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and windy start to Friday; nice weekend ahead
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 17, 2022
Children’s Theatre presenting “The Wicked Queen: The Story of Snow White”
Children’s Theatre presenting “The Wicked Queen: The Story of Snow White”
There are gray areas and in those areas lie discretion - a slippery slope if there is an abuse...
Louisiana legislators push for bail reform
The initiative is part of Governor Jon Bel Edwards’ ‘Litter Abatement and Beautification’ task...
Governor’s anti-litter task force plans to clean up Calcasieu