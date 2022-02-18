Children’s Theatre presenting “The Wicked Queen: The Story of Snow White”
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Children’s Theatre Company in Lake Charles will be presenting “The Wicked Queen: The Story of Snow White” this weekend.
The following performances will be held at the Westlake High Theatre on Garden Drive:
- Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $15 a person and can be purchased on the Children’s Theatre Company website HERE.
