Children’s Theatre presenting “The Wicked Queen: The Story of Snow White”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Children’s Theatre Company in Lake Charles will be presenting “The Wicked Queen: The Story of Snow White” this weekend.

The following performances will be held at the Westlake High Theatre on Garden Drive:

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $15 a person and can be purchased on the Children’s Theatre Company website HERE.

