50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Cameron Parish to receive $300,000 from CPRA for coastal restoration

CPRA
CPRA(CPRA)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana (CPRA) has announced the recipients of its annual Conservation and Restoration Partnership Fund, including a coastal restoration project in Cameron Parish.

The program dedicates $1 million in matching funds for projects aimed at coastal conservation and restoration. With six projects selected for the 2022 Fiscal Year, CPRA has partnered with non-profits, businesses, landowners, and local governments on 37 projects since 2008.

To date, CPRA has awarded more than $11.6 million in match funding for more than $27 million in on-the-ground restoration and conservation.

The following projects were selected for this Fiscal Year:

  • Mud Lake Area Terraces, Phase III, Apache Louisiana Minerals - $100,000 award
  • Goose Point Marsh Restoration, Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana - $60,000 award
  • Port Fourchon Terracing, Ducks Unlimited - $300,000
  • Calcasieu Lake and Sabine National Wildlife Refuge Shoreline Protection and Oyster Reef Restoration, Phase III, The Nature Conservancy - $300,000 award
  • Ridge Habitat Restoration in St. Bernard Parish, Pontchartrain Conservancy - $40,650 award
  • Woodlands Preserve Restoration, Woodlands Conservancy - $199,360 award

Upon completion, the projects will yield over 21,000 feet of terracing, 2,600 feet of living shoreline oyster reef, 10,700 vegetative plantings, and help conserve over 800 acres of coastal forest. The restoration and conservation projects span five parishes, including Cameron, St. Tammany, Lafourche, St. Bernard, and Orleans parishes. 

This year’s matching fund investments from private, federal, NGO cash-in-hand, and work-in-kind credit exceed $3 million.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Latest News

Sunrise Interviews: Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin
Sunrise Interviews: Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin
Sunrise Interviews: Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin
Sunrise Interviews: Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin
Friday Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and windy start to Friday; nice weekend ahead
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 17, 2022