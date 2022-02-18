Cameron Parish to receive $300,000 from CPRA for coastal restoration

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana (CPRA) has announced the recipients of its annual Conservation and Restoration Partnership Fund, including a coastal restoration project in Cameron Parish.

The program dedicates $1 million in matching funds for projects aimed at coastal conservation and restoration. With six projects selected for the 2022 Fiscal Year, CPRA has partnered with non-profits, businesses, landowners, and local governments on 37 projects since 2008.

To date, CPRA has awarded more than $11.6 million in match funding for more than $27 million in on-the-ground restoration and conservation.

The following projects were selected for this Fiscal Year:

Mud Lake Area Terraces, Phase III, Apache Louisiana Minerals - $100,000 award

Goose Point Marsh Restoration, Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana - $60,000 award

Port Fourchon Terracing, Ducks Unlimited - $300,000

Calcasieu Lake and Sabine National Wildlife Refuge Shoreline Protection and Oyster Reef Restoration, Phase III, The Nature Conservancy - $300,000 award

Ridge Habitat Restoration in St. Bernard Parish, Pontchartrain Conservancy - $40,650 award

Woodlands Preserve Restoration, Woodlands Conservancy - $199,360 award

Upon completion, the projects will yield over 21,000 feet of terracing, 2,600 feet of living shoreline oyster reef, 10,700 vegetative plantings, and help conserve over 800 acres of coastal forest. The restoration and conservation projects span five parishes, including Cameron, St. Tammany, Lafourche, St. Bernard, and Orleans parishes.

This year’s matching fund investments from private, federal, NGO cash-in-hand, and work-in-kind credit exceed $3 million.

