Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office searching for ‘porch pirate’ caught on camera

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local woman’s “Ring” doorbell captured video of a man stealing packages from her home on two separate nights.

“It just makes me wonder,k you know, as I sleep at night, who’s at my front door now,” Yolanda Harmon said.

Harmon was out of town over the weekend when she found out someone was stealing her packages from her doorstep. It was her doorbell that told who stole from her residence.

“He actually went to her house twice,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said.

Guillory said the man is believed to be wearing a chef’s uniform in the first video, and he’s seen wearing a hoodie when he came back.

“I kind of stayed up most of the nights, last night, you know just kept looking out the window waiting for him to show up again because undoubtedly he’s either been watching me, seeing that I have packages come to the house,” Harmon said. “It’s not just something that he just randomly came up and did, because it was too easy for him. I know I’m not going to get my packages back. They’re probably already gone, you know, and that’s okay, that’s not really my concern to really get them back - but to at least catch him and stop him from what he’s been doing. Because he’s not just doing it to me, he’s doing it to others as well.”

Guillory said he believes this wasn’t the man’s first time doing this.

“We got really good video of the guy, so hopefully, you know, somebody will see this and recognize him and we can catch this guy,” Guillory said.

Guillory asked anyone who recognizes the man to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3605.

