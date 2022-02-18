9 Tigers invited to NFL combine; 12 other players from La. also invited

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - The state of Louisiana will be well represented in the upcoming 2022 NFL Combine held in Indianapolis, Indiana. Of the 324 combine invites, 21 of them will have some kind of tie to the state either being born in Louisiana or played high school or college football in the state.

The LSU Tigers will have nine players at the combine and they rank No. 4 in the nation in combine invites, behind Georgia, 14, Alabama, 11, and Oklahoma, 11.

Of the nine LSU players, three played high school football locally in Baton Rouge. Running back Ty-Davis Price and linebacker Damone Clark played at Southern Lab, while cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. played at Dunham, offensive lineman Austin Deculus was born in Mamou, La, but played high school football in Texas.

Two Tigers, defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. and defensive back Cordale Flott played football in Alabama before coming to Baton Rouge to wear the purple and gold. The other three LSU players, offensive lineman Chasen Hines, offensive lineman Ed Ingram and kicker Cade York played high school football in Texas.

The other 12 players that have ties to Louisiana, five of them played at colleges in the state including Southern offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter who played at White Castle, Louisiana-Lafayette safety Percy Butler and offensive lineman Max Mitchell, Butler went to Plaquemine High and Mitchell played at Neville High in Monroe, La.

Nicholls State wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon played at Edna Karr in New Orleans and Southeastern quarterback Cole Kelley played at Teurlings Catholic in Lafayette, La.

The remaining eight players that are headed to Indianapolis are Alabama linebackers Christian Harris and Chris Allen, both of them played high school football in Baton Rouge, Harris played at University High and Allen played at Southern Lab. Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden played at West Monroe and Phidarian Mathis played for Neville High.

Former LSU Tiger and Kentucky offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal is from Ferriday, La. and played high school football for Ferriday High, Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom played at Catholic High in Baton Rouge and Missouri running back Tyler Badie was born in New Orleans.

The NFL Combine will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium from March 1-7 and will be covered daily by ESPN and NFL Network.

