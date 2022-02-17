SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 16, 2022.

Marcus Lynn James, 27, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm; contempt of court.

David Lee Fontenot, 63, Sulphur: Stops lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles; Schedule II possession.

Paul Anthony Joubert, 50, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; drug paraphernalia; CDS I possession.

Eliud L. Trevino, 36, San Juan, Texas: CDS II possession; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Kade Alexander Soileau, 19, Vinton: Child endangerment - operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first or second; first-degree negligent injuring; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Joshua Caleb Shelden, 44, Lake Charles: Required position and method of turning at intersections; CDS II possession; CDS I possession with intent.

Traman Ladon Thibodeaux, 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; first-offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dillon DAndre Brooks, 23, Lake Charles: Probation violation; third-or-subsequent synthetic marijuana possession.

Khrisanthia Markee Rosette, 28, Lake Charles: First-offense illegal carrying of weapons; theft less than $1,000; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or more).

Latoya Maria Collins, 36, Lake Charles: 2 probation violations.

Brittany Dawn Wofford, 28, Lake Charles: 4 contempts of court.

Jairred Gerard Andrews, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Tyrek Amond Carter, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Paul Leo Landry, 61, Lake Charles: Failure to pay annual registration fee as a sex offender; first-offense failure to register as a sex offender.

Andy Lynn Gibson, 43, Starks: Theft less than $1,000; criminal trespass; instate detainer.

Michael Alan Corbett, 61, Ragley: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Carlton James Finister, 63, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; illegal carrying of a weapon during commission of a crime or in presence of drugs; drug paraphernalia; turning movements and required signals; CDS IV possession.

Shanead Unique Green, 30, Lake Charles: CDS II possession; CDS IV possession; drug paraphernalia; 2 contempts of court.

Hunter Blaze Carroll, 22, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple burglary; probation detainer.

Michael Connell Garrick Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Logan James Carroll, 25, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Robert Earl Victory, 42, Lake Charles: First-offense failure to register as a sex offender.

John Garland Oquinn, 43, Ocean Spring, Mississippi: Turning movement and required signals; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); CDS possession.

