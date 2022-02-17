Switch to 5G affecting everything from flights to security systems

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The switch from 3G to 5G is prompting dire warnings to replace some wireless devices such as security alarms and medical bracelets, as those older models will stop working next week.

Telecom companies are gearing up for the new 5G services, but the change from 3G is affecting everything from flights to security systems.

This change is prompting delay as many devices still rely on the old 3G.

“That’s from the security systems, the medical pendants, there’s fire communicators for businesses - on the residential side also,” Acadian Sales Supervisor Greg White said.

Now, White is making another push for customers to update their systems.

“We’ve all reached out to almost every single one of them, a lot of them think it’s not going to happen,” White said. “So they’re just prolonging and thinking that the security companies are trying to, I guess, make money on them.”

White said that’s not true. He said the systems really do need to be updated, and you only have a few days left to get a device that is compatible with 5G.

“At the end of the day, on the 22nd of this month, AT&T says they’re going to shut it off - a hard shut off of 3G - and everything’s gonna go to four, five and LTE communication,” White said.

White said a lot of people put off updating their security systems because of the storms or pandemic.

“COVID came around, which also put a strain on everything,” White said. “There’s a lot of people who wouldn’t let security providers in their house because the COVID backed up everything for a year, two years”

White said Acadian was one of the companies that were hoping for more time to get customers switched over, but it’s not looking like AT&T is going to put off the switch any longer.

“On the 22nd, it’s going to stop working,” White said.

This switch has been costly and years in the making, which is why companies like AT&T do not want to postpone the change any longer.

AT&T will be the first to make the switch Feb. 22, followed by T-Mobile in the summer and Verizon in December.

