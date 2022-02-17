Sam Houston Jones Park seeking volunteers to plant trees ahead of reopening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hurricanes Laura and Delta turned the tree cover at Sam Houston Jones State Park into twigs. Now, there are efforts underway to get the park back open for the public.

Summer of last year, we spoke with park officials who told us they were counting on reopening by the end of 2021. Eighteen months closed and counting, Assistant Secretary of State Parks Brandon Burris said the task has posed its challenges.

“It’s been slight of a postponement on the original date due to - just like everything else going on in the world with COVID issues, delivery issues with some of the construction products we need here,” Burris said. “It’s caused a slight delay in the process.”

It will be well worth the wait, as upgrades have been made to every aspect of the park.

“We’re going to update the campsites,” Burris said. “We’re going to have modern sewage hook-ups, modern electrical hook-ups, and they’ll be laid out in a way that’s more convenient for today’s RVs. In addition to that, our cabins have been redesigned. They’ll have two beds rooms, one bath, outdoor fire place, an outdoor patio for people to enjoy.”

But, park officials said they need the community’s help. Burris said they need volunteers to assist planting more than 5,000 trees.

“The park was devastated like much of the area was, Burris said. “We are beginning the process of opening the park upcoming soon, and reforestation needs to happen, therefore we need to plant back the trees we lost in the hurricane.”

The event takes place at the park Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. Registration is not required, but you can pre-register here.

