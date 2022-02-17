50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Pete Carmichael remains as Saints offensive coordinator, report says

New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael will remain on Dennis Allen's staff....
New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael will remain on Dennis Allen's staff. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE)- Pete Carmichael will remain as Saints offensive coordinator, according to the NFL Network. Carmichael has been with the Saints since 2006 and has been offensive coordinator since 2009.

It was originally reported that Carmichael would stay on staff but in a different role.

Carmichael called offensive plays during the 2012 season when Sean Payton was suspended. Dennis Allen’s coaching staff is coming together. He also reportedly added Johnnie Morton and Doug Marrone.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes a throw in the 1st quarter during Super...
Burrow suffered MCL sprain in Super Bowl, Coach Taylor confirms
Michael Thomas missed the entire 2021 season. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Rehab going ‘very well’ for Saints WR Michael Thomas
Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a noncontact knee injury during the second quarter of the Super Bowl.
REPORT: OBJ believed to have torn ACL
Dennis Allen takes over for Sean Payton in 2022. (Source: Nola.com)
Saints open at 35-1 odds to win Super Bowl 57