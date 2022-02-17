50/50 Thursdays
No. 11 LSU game against Mississippi State delayed due to weather

LSU Women's Basketball
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WAFB) - No. 11 LSU women’s basketball game against Mississippi State on Thursday, Feb. 17 has been delayed until 7:30 p.m. due to inclement weather in the Starkville area. The game against the Bulldogs can be streamed on SEC Network+.

The game was originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. tip-off at Humphrey Coliseum. The Tigers are currently tied for third place in the Southeastern Conference with the Florida Gators and are two games back of South Carolina.

Including tonight LSU has four games left and can finish in second place in the SEC and they are in position to finish as a Top-16 seed for the NCAA Tournament that would allow them to host the first two rounds of the tournament at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

