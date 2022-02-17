McNeese’s slow start costly in 8-4 loss at No. 11 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas freshman pitcher Sophia Simpson struck out nine in her debut, as the Longhorn offense banged out 11 total hits in No. 11 Texas’ (5-1) 8-4 win over McNeese (5-1). The loss was the first of the season for the Cowgirls.

Jefferson got the Texas offense off to a quick start during the bottom of the first by singling to left-center. Following a sac bunt and a failed fielder’s choice attempt, a double steal and a McNeese State throwing error provided the Longhorns with a 1-0 advantage. From there, an Iakopo single, another Cowgirl fielding miscue and Whitaker’s RBI base knock to right set the lead at 3-0.

Simpson was cruising early from the circle, striking out five of the first seven McNeese batters she faced over the opening two frames.

Texas added two more runs in the bottom of the second as Day launched a two-run double to the wall in right to make it 5-0.

McNeese finally strung together a threat against Simpson in the fourth, loading the bases with one out on the strength of two singles and a walk. UT’s freshman hurler battled her way out of danger, however, with a K and a fielder’s choice bouncer to third.

Texas’ Scott soon made her presence felt in the bottom of the fourth by blasting a two-out triple to right-center and eventually scoring on a wild pitch.

The Cowgirls knocked Simpson out of the game in the top of the fifth as a walk, two singles and a UT fielding error plated two to cut the MSU deficit to 6-2. Hulon was summoned into the circle in relief and needed just one pitch to coerce an inning-ending double play.

Texas picked up two big insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth behind another two-out rally. A Dayton single, a Jefferson RBI double and Scott’s second triple combined to boost the gap to 8-2.

McNeese continued to battle in the top of the seventh as a UT error opened the door for two unearned runs to score. Czech eventually finished things off by inducing a fly-out to right to finalize the 8-4 triumph.

