FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy day ahead as rain chances increase through midday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A strong cold front is the culprit for our windy conditions that have been plaguing the area since yesterday. Gusts near 40 mph will continue through the morning and afternoon ahead of a cold front that will also increase our rain chances through early afternoon. These showers will be light in intensity, but a few pockets of briefly heavier rain will accompany the fronts arrive from mid-morning through the noon hour. Severe weather isn’t likely today for SW Louisiana. Temperatures turn much colder tonight, dropping into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s by Friday morning!

