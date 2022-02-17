FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder air filters in this evening, sunshine returns for Friday

Temperatures fall quickly through the overnight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Showers and storms have continued to move through the area this afternoon thanks to a cold front pushing through, but we look to dry things out as we head into the evening hours. Colder air looks to return as we head into Friday with a few frost and freeze potentials for Saturday morning and even Sunday as a quick hit of Winter returns.

Winds turn back out of the north overnight (KPLC)

For those who have evening plans the rain will be coming to an end, but winds remain on the gusty side as we see sustained winds of 15-20 mph with gust of 30 mph at times. Temperatures will be taking a tumble as we move later into the evening hours so make sure to grab a jacket or coat before heading out the door. We’ll be back into the middle 50′s through the early evening before falling into the 40′s by midnight, but despite clouds and gusty winds we can expect our lows to reach the middle to upper 30′s by Friday morning. Frost looks a little less likely at this time as clouds remain in the forecast for part of the evening and even the winds remain elevated which will help to keep things a little drier. Friday will feature more sunshine and some gusty winds from time to time, but our highs will be significantly cooler with many areas only in the middle 50′s for highs. High pressure will be building in for the weekend, which will keep quiet weather around before things change into early next week.

We'll see sunshine returning for Friday, but turning cooler for the afternoon (KPLC)

Speaking of the weekend our temperatures will be warming with highs back into the lower to middle 60′s with a mixture of sun and clouds. If you have outdoor plans the weather doesn’t look to be much of a concern as rain chances remain low. Moisture will begin to return as we head into Sunday thanks to southerly winds back in the forecast as an area of low pressure begins to form to our south and west. Rain will become more of a factor as we head into Monday and early next week as rounds of showers and storms return with several disturbances arriving over the course of a few days. The question will be how long does the rain last as models are going back and forth on the speed of the system.

We'll begin to watch for a warming trend over the next few days (KPLC)

As of now we will keep rain chances right through the middle to ending part of next week. Temperatures will be more spring like with highs warming into the middle to upper 70′s through next Wednesday. Signs of cooler weather look to return by late next week and into next weekend just in time for the Mardi Gras parades and events, but there is still time to for that to change as we move closer in time. For now lets focus on the good news as sunshine returns for Friday and the weekend, just make sure to stay warm the next few evenings.

High pressure keeps things quiet for any weekend plans (KPLC)

Warmer weather continue to return for the next 6-10 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

