A dog story: For love of Willow

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you have a heart for dogs, this story could break it.

It’s about a husky someone left for dead, but it looks like there will be a happy ending.

On Jan. 24, someone dumped Willow at the end of a rural road in the Moss Bluff area.

State Representative Brett Geymann and another man jumped into action after an oncoming car hit the abandoned pooch.

There’s video documenting the condition of Willow as Geymann and another man rescued her as she lay there with serious injuries.

“I didn’t think the dog was going to live, just based on how hard she got hit and if you see the video you see that she eventually just laid there looking up like she was dying. I didn’t think that there was any chance she would live. I didn’t even think she would make it to the ER,” said Geymann.

But they saved Willow, and with help from many donors, Willow has had two surgeries on her hips and her future looks bright.

It’s illegal to dump animals and, as in Willow’s case, it can cause extreme cruelty.

Geymann says he’s going to sponsor legislation to increase the penalties for dumping animals.

“Dumping a dog or a cat on the side of the road is a crime. I will have legislation this session that we’re in starting in March to increase that penalty to try to make it an incentive to not do that,” he said.

Renee Smith, founder of Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue, says some people mistakenly think dumping a dog will give the dog better shot at living.

“What I really want to get across is that’s not true. Animal Services has been doing a lot lately and they’re making strides. Any animal dumped on the side of the road has a 99 percent chance of being hit or starving to death because they cannot fend for themselves,” says Smith.

Willow is still recuperating at Lake Area Animal Hospital, but in a few weeks, she will be eligible for adoption.

Anyone interested should file an application with Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue. Smith says Willow will do best in a home where she is the only dog.

“She is going to be a magnificent dog for someone to adopt at some point,” said Geymann.

If you can no longer take care of a pet, there are resources in the community to help.

The person who dumped Willow has not been identified.

