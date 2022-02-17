50/50 Thursdays
Boom Nation: new app launched catered to blue collar workforce

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Now a new way to connect people to jobs, its an app made specifically to cater to the blue collar workforce.

The founder of the app Waitr based out of Baton Rouge helped launch a new app called Boom Nation to help businesses find qualified skilled workers.

With so many job openings right now, this app is trying to help fill positions.

“People are talking about the great resignation - that created an opportunity for us to bring skilled workers together with businesses looking to hire qualified skilled workers, tradesmen and women that typically other platforms ignore” Boom Nation co-CEO Chris Meaux said.

The new app supports a community where skilled workers can connect all while communicating with employers, and finding jobs within their field.

“We really care about getting this right. We really care about bringing the right kind of innovation to the industries that we serve,” said co-CEO and co-founder Brent Flavin.

The founders, including Flavin came from a blue-collar family or background. Flavin said they’ve already received positive feed back about the app from skilled workers.

“So, the feed back from the workers has been overwhelmingly finally,” Flavin said. “Finally someone created something like this for us.”

Along with job opportunities the app provides a social feed for skilled workers to show off their trade, ask questions and network.

The site is free for workers, but employers do have to pay to post open positions.

