Boil advisory lifted for parts of Ragley

Ragley, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for parts of Ragley, according to Waterwork District 3 in Beauregard Parish.

District 3 said the following areas are affected:

125 Hunter Road

149 Hunter Road

171 Hunter Road

211 Hunter Road

235 Hunter Road

243 Hunter Road

244 Hunter Road

245 Hunter Road

255 Hunter Road

256 Hunter Road

271 Hunter Road

274 Hunter Road

275 Hunter Road

281 Hunter Road

284 Hunter Road

299 Hunter Road

East Hunter Road

Jacks Circle

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.