Boil advisory lifted for parts of Ragley
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for parts of Ragley, according to Waterwork District 3 in Beauregard Parish.
District 3 said the following areas are affected:
- 125 Hunter Road
- 149 Hunter Road
- 171 Hunter Road
- 211 Hunter Road
- 235 Hunter Road
- 243 Hunter Road
- 244 Hunter Road
- 245 Hunter Road
- 255 Hunter Road
- 256 Hunter Road
- 271 Hunter Road
- 274 Hunter Road
- 275 Hunter Road
- 281 Hunter Road
- 284 Hunter Road
- 299 Hunter Road
- East Hunter Road
- Jacks Circle
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.