Boil advisory lifted for parts of Ragley

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for parts of Ragley, according to Waterwork District 3 in Beauregard Parish.

District 3 said the following areas are affected:

  • 125 Hunter Road
  • 149 Hunter Road
  • 171 Hunter Road
  • 211 Hunter Road
  • 235 Hunter Road
  • 243 Hunter Road
  • 244 Hunter Road
  • 245 Hunter Road
  • 255 Hunter Road
  • 256 Hunter Road
  • 271 Hunter Road
  • 274 Hunter Road
  • 275 Hunter Road
  • 281 Hunter Road
  • 284 Hunter Road
  • 299 Hunter Road
  • East Hunter Road
  • Jacks Circle

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

