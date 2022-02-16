50/50 Thursdays
VITA offering free tax assistance at three Calcasieu libraries

((Source: KPLC))
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) will be providing free tax assistance at the Sulphur Regional Library, DeQuincy Library, and Iowa Library.

Patrons must make an appointment prior to meeting with the VITA representatives. To register for an appointment, call 211.

For more information, you can visit www.calcasieulibrary.org and look for the event calendar link at the top of the page or call the library.

Sulphur Regional Library

(337) 721-7138

1160 Cypress Street

Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Assistance ends on April 23.

DeQuincy Library

(337) 721-7087

102 W. Harrison Street

Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Assistance ends on April 13.

Iowa Library

(337) 721-7101

107 East 1st Street

Assistance will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, and Friday, March 11.

