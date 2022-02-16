50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 15, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 15, 2022.

Tyrek Andre Dillon, 23, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; possession of a Schedule II drug; driver must be licensed; must have motor vehicle liability in vehicle; careless operation; expired license plate.

Koshara Naogka Cotlone, 41, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Toni Michelle Sweat, 43, Starks: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kathy Lynn Williams-Manganiello, 23, Pompano Beach, FL: Tail light not illuminated; failure to stop or yield; improperly passing on the left; flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; theft of a motor vehicle; failure to signal while turning.

Amanda Aleece Stewart, 38, Marrero: Instate detainer.

Jerome Curtis Goodley, 59, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Meghan Elise Rogers, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); sale, distribution, or possession of Legend Drug without prescription; speeding.

Chad Edward Deming, 43, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; failure to pay annual sex offender registration fee.

Jerod Luke Fontenot, 37, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Justin Derek Leger, 27, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $5,000; theft under $5,000; escape; theft under $1,000; probation detainer (2 charges).

Joshua Jamal Fontenot, 29, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; stalking; contempt of court (2 charges).

Adam Wayne Creel, 32, Lake Charles: Assault; property damage under $1,000; parole detainer.

Misha Rachell Perry, 24, Fortbend, TX: Aggravated flight from an officer; possession of stolen firearms; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; proper equipment required on vehicles; obscured windshields; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Antonio Ross Santana, 37, McDonough, GA: Possession of stolen firearms.

Olga Jiminez Garza, 51, Jourdanton St, TX: Possession of marijuana; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Eduardo Reyna, 37, Houston, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Guadalupe Jessie Montes, 50, Katy, TX: Theft of $25,000 or more.

Juan Luis Baron, 46, Dallas, TX: Contractor fraud worth under $5,000; theft under $25,000.

Jared Jamar Fondel, 30, Lake Charles: Attempted production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

Dartamian Phillipe Landry, 20, Houston, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $5,000; conspiracy; theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle worth over $25,000; property damage under $50,000; unauthorized entry of a place of business; instate detainer.

Betty Sue Trainer, 60, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Charles Bell, 30, Vidor, TX: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Catrice Renee Thomas, 39, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Braylon Terrel Espree, 21, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons; out of state detainer.

Courtlynn Nicole Courville, 36, Lake Charles: Broken tail lamps; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Alicia Renee Fusilier, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Dennis Ray Yellot, 47, Singer: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; license plate not illuminated; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Melony Faye Beane, 52, Singer: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

