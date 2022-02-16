50/50 Thursdays
SOWELA receives $200k donation from anonymous donor to fund new 2022 scholarships

The entirety of the newly donated funds must be distributed in 2022 as part of the agreement between SOWELA and the generous donor, according to officials.(SOWELA)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release Wednesday, officials from SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles announced an anonymous $200,000 donation that will be used to fund student scholarships.

The entirety of the newly donated funds must be distributed in 2022 as part of the agreement between SOWELA and the generous donor, according to officials.

The donation increases the SOWELA Foundation’s average annual scholarship awards by more than 30%, according to officials.

Officials said the new scholarships are called “SOWELA Student Success Scholarships” and will help boost access to students seeking career opportunities in industries that are quickly growing in Louisiana and across the United States, and all scholarships will be offered in the spring, summer and fall 2022 semesters.

“This scholarship provides SOWELA with another tool that will be used to help students graduate from college debt free,” Director of Enrollment Management and Financial Aid Allison Dering said. “Our goal is to offer quality programs at an affordable price so that anyone who desires can enroll and graduate without accruing large amounts of debt. In addition to government sources of financial aid, one way that we do this is by awarding scholarships to our hardworking students.”

The “SOWELA Student Success Scholarship,” will be awarded based on merit and need to students who have earned a minimum grade point average of 2.5 from SOWELA, if currently enrolled, or a 2.5 GPA from high school if enrolling at SOWELA for the first time, according to officials.

According to SOWELA officials, priority consideration will be given to underserved populations, need-based students and students who participate in leadership and civic activities.

Each student that qualifies will receive a scholarship of at least $1,000, and any student receiving a scholarship award of more than $1,000 will have that amount directly applied to tuition, books or documented expenses such as transportation, according to officials.

Students who receive a scholarship in spring 2022 may also be eligible to receive an additional scholarship in fall 2022, and Lamar Salter students are eligible to apply for the “SOWELA Student Success Scholarship” for the fall 2022 semester, according to officials.

Students interested in applying are asked to complete a SOWELA Foundation scholarship application available online at www.sowela.edu/scholarships.

For more information, you are asked to visit www.sowela.edu, and anyone needing additional assistance can contact info@sowela.edu.

