Remembering Justice Jack Watson

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Louisiana remembers Justice Jack Watson who died this past weekend.

Justice Watson was the only one from Calcasieu Parish ever elected to the state’s high court.

He passed away at the age of 93. His son says he leaves a great legacy and proud family.

Lake Charles attorney Wells Watson, says his father lived life with a passion.

“We thought we were prepared for my father’s passing. He’s 93 and he lived a wonderful life, but it’s still sad and as one of my partners said, you’re never prepared for the loss of your parent,” he said.

His military service included Korea.

“He was involved in psychological warfare and so he went to the Georgetown intelligence school and so he went to the Philippines and fought in the United States Air Force,” he said.

Wells says he went to law school on the Gi bill; joined a local law firm; was appointed assistant district attorney. From there he became State District Judge at only 35 years old; served on the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal and then became Supreme Court Justice.

Wells credits his parents with his law career and cherishes his father’s invaluable guidance in his practice, after he retired.

“I say that anything extremely clever or witty in my oral arguments or briefs came from him. I mean he was just an amazing orator. I mean he was clever; he was smart,” said Watson.

Wells says he also worked at his personal life.

“As a good father, and grandfather and husband he worked at his profession and also his personal life. He coached my football team. When I was in little league he coached ‘the Hamilton roosters.’ and the reason we were the roosters was because the man who donated the money for the uniforms was in the chicken business, so we couldn’t be ‘The Hamilton chickens,’” he said.

Wells says some of his most cherished memories are when he played basketball at a small private school, didn’t have a gym and had to use the YMCA.

“He decided one day we would have a scrimmage and he picked up the kids from Immaculate Heart of Mary, then, which they had a very good team,” he said.

Wells says he picked up the team, brought them to the Y and they had their scrimmage.

“Years later, unbeknownst to me, one of the players on that team came up to me and said, ‘Your dad bought me my first ice cream cone.”

He gets choked up remembering the player saying his dad had brought the whole opposing team to Borden’s for ice cream.

Wells says another fond memory is when a UPS driver shared that he had played pee wee football with him and that the judge took him home each night after practice.

He says his father taught him to be honest and fair with other people.

And Watson says he was a wonderful father, grandfather and husband; married to his wife Sue for 63 years. wells appreciates the outpouring of kindness from the community:

“A lot of people touched his life and he touched their lives and we’re proud of that,” said Wells.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Burial with military honors will be in Jonesboro, Louisiana under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

Click here to read the obituary.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.