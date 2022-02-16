50/50 Thursdays
Rehab going ‘very well’ for Saints WR Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas missed the entire 2021 season. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Michael Thomas missed the entire 2021 season. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Michael Thomas last suited up for the Saints against the Bucs in the 2020 playoffs. Thomas would miss the offseason and 2021 season.

Thomas suffered from injuries to his foot and ankle. Now the big question, will the Saints No. 1 receiver be ready to go for the 2022 season opener.

“Everything I’ve heard on Mike Thomas is positive right now. I heard his rehab is going very well. If they had a game today, he would not be able to play. That’s not what we have to deal with. He’s trying to work his way back for the mini-camp’s later on this spring, and he should be good to go for that,” said FOX 8 analyst Jeff Duncan.

Thomas was suspended for one game in the 2020 season for an altercation with a teammate at practice. Those past problems in the locker room and management appear to be resolved.

“I’ve heard mentally he’s in a great place right now. Very engaged with the team. Communication with the leaders in the front office and the coaching staff. So all good signs for Michael Thomas coming back,” said Duncan.

Another big question mark, will Thomas continue to play in the Black and Gold.

“Everything I’ve heard, he’s not even going to be considered for a trade option this offseason. They want him back wide receiver one next season,” said Duncan.

Thomas still has three years left on his $96 million contract. He’ll be a free agent in 2025.

