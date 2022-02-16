McNeese to renovate Burton Business Center classrooms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese is pushing to prepare students for their future work environment by renovating classrooms to make sure students can use the technology they need to get ahead in a modern workforce.

The first MyMcNeese classroom scheduled to be completed is the Chennault room, setting the mold for innovation in the College of Business.

“We are always thinking forwardly and we’re looking at the future in economic growth,” airport commissioner Charles Dalgleish said.

Dalgleish and Chennault executive director Kevin Melton agree taking this step will help the community as a whole grow.

“And hopefully inspire students that come into this classroom so that they can recognize through education. You know, the world is their oyster and there’s nothing that they can’t achieve or do without a good education,” Melton said.

Not only do these classrooms have a new look, but the technology in them has also been vamped up to modernize and optimize student’s learning experience.

“So that it’s more like a training facility where students will come in and have an environment they can be engaged in and have all the technology they need and professors have to teach students with the most advanced technology that we have,” McNeese president Daryl Burckel said.

Burckel said the university got with some of their corporate partners to design the different themed classrooms located in the Burton Business Center.

The school hopes that partnering with local organizations like Chennault, Pat’s of Henderson, First Horizon Bank, and others, will help provide realistic and local career paths that can help motivate a student’s future.

“Our goal is to not only finish this building but to look at just about every building on campus and again it gives us an opportunity to showcase the folks who are economic drivers in our community,” faculty member Mitchell Adrian said.

Funds to renovate the additional classrooms in the Burton Business Center have been secured and renovations are in progress.

