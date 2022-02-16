McNeese hoops focus on Nicholls after doubleheader split at Northwestern State

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As both McNeese Hoops teams head into the final weeks of the season, both continue to push for a bye in the Southland tournament. Starting with the Cowboys, they picked up a much-needed win over the Demons despite being without primary ball handlers Kellon Taylor Collin Warren and Johnathan Massie. The Pokes relied on Zach Scott who posted 21 points and Freshman Trae English who scores a career-high 13 points to lift them over NSU.

“It was a good win for us obviously we were short-handed and for our guys to be able to come out with that kind of win, to stay really connected and was really proud of our guys,” said Cowboys’ coach John Aiken. “I was really proud of our group and we’ve got a really talented team 1 thru 15 even our walk-ons are really good players and so good opportunity to get a win and it was a good split on the weekend on the road and now we’ve got two of the heaviest hitters in the league coming up so we can’t rest on our laurels too much, we’ve got to get ready for a big game over in Thibodeaux.”

As for the Cowgirls, after winning 4 of 5, the pokes have since lost 3 of their last 4 and need to get things back on track quickly.

“For us the last couple of weeks, we’ve talked about it is, we want to keep taking steps forward but we definitely took two steps backward last week,” said Cowgirls Coach Lynn Kennedy. “So how do we regroup this week and how do we respond. I think the defensive intensity was not there on Saturday. In our rotations, we have talked about a little bit and just taught a young team all of the ins and outs. It seems just like a zone offense but there is more to it and if we don’t have the right rotations, if we don’t have the right block-outs, if we don’t have the right personnel it can really affect how we play and how we defend.”

McNeese will play another men’s and women’s doubleheader on Thursday at Nicholls As they continue to fight for better seeding in the Southland tournament.

