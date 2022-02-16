50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Grambling partners with NY Racing to feature car in upcoming Daytona 500

The Grambling State branded Chevrolet Camaro will be driven by Greg Biffle as he vies to...
The Grambling State branded Chevrolet Camaro will be driven by Greg Biffle as he vies to quality NY Racing for the Daytona 500. NY Racing is owned by Grambling State alumnus John Cohen.(John Cohen)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Grambling State University is partnering with NY Racing owner and GSU alum, John Cohen, to feature a Grambling inspired car in an upcoming NASCAR event.

According to a press release from the university, the car is marked with the number 44, and is a Chevrolet Camaro sponsored by Grambling State University and HBCU League Pass Plus.

It’s black and yellow and you can’t help but notice the big yellow G stamped right in the middle with the words “We are Grambling” on the trunk.

The Grambling State branded Chevrolet Camaro will be driven by Greg Biffle as he vies to...
The Grambling State branded Chevrolet Camaro will be driven by Greg Biffle as he vies to quality NY Racing for the Daytona 500. NY Racing is owned by Grambling State alumnus John Cohen.(John Cohen)

The car will be driven by Greg Biffle in the NASCAR Cup Series this week, bidding to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 which, will be held Sunday, Feb. 20. The driver has won 19 times in his 510 cup series.

“It’s all about representing HBCUs, and especially Grambling, along with a sport I love,” said Cohen.

John Cohen
John Cohen(Grambling State University)

It took several partnerships to make it happen. Grambling President Rick Gallot says this is the first time an HBCU inspired car will compete in a NASCAR race.

“As we see this manifesting through John and this amazing NASCAR vehicle, it is again another indication of the depth of our Gram Fam and the love they for the institution,” Gallot said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

A cold front arrives for our Thursday bringing showers and storms
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy night ahead, cold front brings rain for Thursday
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
Wednesday Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy day ahead; cold front arrives Thursday with rain and storms
New feature allows Louisiana residents to register as organ donors with LA Wallet app
VITA offering free tax assistance at three Calcasieu libraries