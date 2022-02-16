FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy night ahead, cold front brings rain for Thursday

Winds remain very elevated overnight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve remained mostly dry for our Wednesday other than a few showers popping up along and north of I-10, but these haven’t caused too many issues as they remain light in nature. However our winds have been a different story as sustained winds are 15-20 mph with gust of 30-40 mph at times and this will remain the case through much of the evening. A cold front looks to shake things up as we head into Thursday as rain chances are on the rise, and then we’ll watch temperatures begin to fall.

Temperatures cool slowly through the overnight (KPLC)

If you have any plans for the evening the good news is that the weather looks to remain okay as rain chances remain fairly low outside of any showers that may form. The one thing that we will have to watch are the winds however as they remain elevated with gust of 25-35 mph throughout the evening and those will be out of the south, which will mean moisture continues to work its way in. Temperatures will be slow to fall as cloud cover remains locked in place, which will mean most areas in the middle to upper 60′s through the evening and even heading into Thursday morning our lows are only in the lower to middle 60′s. Rain chances will be arriving by sunrise and really increasing through mid-late morning before slowly tapering through the afternoon. Good news is the severe risk continues to remain low with the greater risk off to our north and east. Highs will still be on the warmer note with temperatures expected to reach the lower to middle 70′s before the frontal passage later in the evening.

Showers and storms return ahead of the cold front (KPLC)

One thing is for sure and that is that once temperatures begin to fall Thursday evening they will go quickly as we go from the lower and middle 70′s in the afternoon back into the middle to upper 30′s on Friday morning. Friday will be a much cooler day as cooler and drier air rushes in from the north with high pressure beginning to build overhead. Highs on Friday will only be back into the middle 50′s, but sunshine will be back in full force other than the fact that it will be a little breezy at times. We will begin to warm things up a little as we return to the lower and middle 60′s for the weekend as we stay dry. Heading into Sunday things will begin to change just a little as moisture returns ahead of our next system which looks to move in starting late Sunday and into Monday. Rain will become more widespread as we head into Monday and through much of next week as we stay unsettled.

High pressure moves for the weekend (KPLC)

The question will be just how long the rain will last as models are back and forth on the timing of the front. One thing that is a little more certain is the spring like temperatures that will ensue as temperatures will be back into the lower to middle 70′s. After the front passes our temperatures look to take a bit of a tumble again as we see rain chances lowering. For now enjoy the warmer weather before temperatures cool on Friday, but also make sure to secure any loose items as winds remain elevated through the evening.

Temperatures remain above average for the next 6-10 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

