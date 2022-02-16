First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather for a few days, but another cold front arrives later this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday was a nice day with partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures, but no rain across southwest Louisiana. Tonight, will be significantly warmer with lows 10 to 15 degrees warmer than last night, temperatures will only reach the 50s by Wednesday morning. A cold front will move through Thursday afternoon, and this will bring scattered showers and storms to the area; the risk of severe weather is very low, but not zero. Cooler weather returns behind the front and will linger through the weekend…

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

