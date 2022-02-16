50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather for a few days, but another cold front arrives later this week

By Wade Hampton
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday was a nice day with partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures, but no rain across southwest Louisiana. Tonight, will be significantly warmer with lows 10 to 15 degrees warmer than last night, temperatures will only reach the 50s by Wednesday morning. A cold front will move through Thursday afternoon, and this will bring scattered showers and storms to the area; the risk of severe weather is very low, but not zero. Cooler weather returns behind the front and will linger through the weekend…

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

.
Wade's Video Forecast: Warmer tonight, cold front arrives later this week
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather continues until our next cold front arrives Thursday
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Midday Tuesday update
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather on the way ahead of our next cold front Thursday