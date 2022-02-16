FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy day ahead; cold front arrives Thursday with rain and storms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Winds will increase through the day as temperatures climb into the 70s. That as morning temperatures started off a good 15 to 25 degrees warmer than yesterday. You’ll notice the breezy, more humid feel today and see the clouds rolling in from time to time. Despite those clouds, rain chances remain minimal. By Thursday, rain and storm chances increase after sunrise with the cold front expected to arrive around midday tomorrow. After that, colder temperatures return for Friday with lows back in the 30s!

