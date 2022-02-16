Feb. 15 #SWLApreps high school basketball and softball final scores
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Final scores from some of the high school basketball and softball action across the area tonight. Final scores are reported below.
BOYS:
Washington-Marion 84, LaGrange 57
Lake Arthur 59, Hathaway 51
Iowa 75, South Beauregard 37
Evans 77, Oberlin 49
St. Louis 69, Jennings 61
GIRLS:
St. Louis 98, Hannan 27
SOFTBALL:
Kinder 4, Eunice 3
Jennings 9, Lacassine 4
Merryville 10, Hicks 0
Iota 11, DeQuincy 1
Vinton 20, Washington-Marion 5
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.