Feb. 15 #SWLApreps high school basketball and softball final scores

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Final scores from some of the high school basketball and softball action across the area tonight. Final scores are reported below.

BOYS:

Washington-Marion 84, LaGrange 57

Lake Arthur 59, Hathaway 51

Iowa 75, South Beauregard 37

Evans 77, Oberlin 49

St. Louis 69, Jennings 61

GIRLS:

St. Louis 98, Hannan 27

SOFTBALL:

Kinder 4, Eunice 3

Jennings 9, Lacassine 4

Merryville 10, Hicks 0

Iota 11, DeQuincy 1

Vinton 20, Washington-Marion 5

