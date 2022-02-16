Calcasieu Parish School Board superintendent announces retirement

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus has officially announced his retirement, effective June 30, 2022, according to a press release from the school board.

Bruchhaus has spent 34 years serving the Louisiana Public School Systems and has spent the last 26 years of his career serving the students, faculty and staff of the Calcasieu Parish School Board - the most recent eight spent as superintendent, according to the school board.

“If you asked me today eight years later why I wanted to lead the Calcasieu Parish School Board team, it would still be to preserve that belief in our students that they can accomplish any goal they are willing to work toward,” Bruchhaus said. “It has truly been so rewarding to be part of the great Calcasieu Parish education family for the last 26 years, but especially the last eight years as superintendent. The huge responsibility to contribute to the success of an entire generation of students is only possible with the daily efforts of the wonderful group of administrators, teachers, and support employees here in Calcasieu.”

“The district has continued to persevere under his leadership despite the many setbacks experienced in Southwest Louisiana over the last few years,” the school board said in its press release.

The school board said Bruchhaus has continued to lead his staff with care, always bringing a positive mindset to the table accompanied by wisdom and experience to navigate even the most challenging events.

“The daily interactions I have experienced with coworkers, parents, students, and community members have been truly enriching and created such fond memories over the years,” Bruchhaus said. “I have great confidence that the education team here in Calcasieu Parish will always serve students at the highest of levels, and I am so thankful for the opportunities I have been given to be a part of this team.”

According to the Calcasieu Parish School Board, it will soon begin the next superintendent search process.

