Calcasieu issues burn ban

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has issued a burn ban, effective immediately.

The ban prohibits all outdoor private burning, according to parish officials.

This follows the statewide cease and desist order issued by Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning on Monday.

The order gives Calcasieu Parish fire departments the authority to extinguish all fires that violate this ban, according to parish officials. Residents in violation could face penalties.

