2022 Live @ the Lakefront lineup announced

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2022 lineup for Live @ the Lakefront has been announced by the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA.

  • MARCH 11: Washington-Marion High marching band; Justin Martindale & the Backstabbers; The Zydepokes; headlined by The Main Entrée.
  • MARCH 18: St. Louis Catholic High School show choir; Swampland String Band; Red Dirt Revue; headlined by Jarvis Jacob & the Gents.
  • MARCH 25: Lake Charles College Prep marching band; Bluesiana Red; McNeese Jazz Ensemble; headlined by The Flamethrowers.

www.artscouncilswla.org

