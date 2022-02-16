2022 Live @ the Lakefront lineup announced

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2022 lineup for Live @ the Lakefront has been announced by the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA.

MARCH 11: Washington-Marion High marching band; Justin Martindale & the Backstabbers; The Zydepokes; headlined by The Main Entrée.

MARCH 18: St. Louis Catholic High School show choir; Swampland String Band; Red Dirt Revue; headlined by Jarvis Jacob & the Gents.

MARCH 25: Lake Charles College Prep marching band; Bluesiana Red; McNeese Jazz Ensemble; headlined by The Flamethrowers.

