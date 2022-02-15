50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 14, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 14, 2022.

William Thomas Redd, 28, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Jackson Joseph Constance, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Mark Nelson Robles, 42, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating an unsafe vehicle.

Megan Marie Vaughan, 39, Lake Charles: Second offense DWI; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; probation detainer.

Kaleb Gage Gregory, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; parole detainer.

Daniel Scott Dugas, 39, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Brice Dominic Joseph, 43, Lake Charles: Intentional exposure to AIDS; aggravated assault; battery.

Brian Richard Champagne, 51, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Catherine Rene Risher Moore, 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons; failure to signal while turning; money laundering; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Kurt Anthony Anderson, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Rhonda Sue Yanes, 63, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lorinza Ellzey Marie Roach, 43, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Sandy Preito Arguelles, 38, Sulphur: Child endangerment; domestic abuse.

Bryan James Anderson, 30, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; contempt of court; instate detainer; domestic abuse.

Leslie David Gomez, 33, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000.

Juan Jesus Vazquez, 34, Rayne: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no motor vehicle insurance; possession of a Schedule I drug; driver must be licensed; broken turn signal light.

Rodney Dwayne Drake, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon.

