State believes victims’ faces tattooed on Lopez’s back

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The trial of Jason Lopez last week provided a rare view into the workings of a criminal enterprise. Even though Lopez was not found guilty of murder, he does face the possibility of many years in prison.

Prosecutors tried to convict Jason “Casper” Lopez of second-degree murder along with racketeering. They did convict on racketeering, but the jury came back guilty of manslaughter.

The public defender argued key witness Ashlyn Brown could just as likely have been the shooter. But First Assistant D.A. Jacob Johnson disagrees.

“We don’t have any real doubt that he was one of two trigger men on this case and so we tried it as a murder for that reason,” said Johnson.

The trial offered a glimpse into the notorious Aryan Brotherhood of Texas and high-level drug distribution. Lopez was said to be a debt collector for Boyd “Lurch” Hagood, an alleged high-level drug distributor with connections to the Bandidos gang. Johnson says they respect the jury’s decision but disagree with manslaughter.

“This is an individual who is self admittedly the muscle for a bad guy who is affiliated with a bad organization and prides himself with being a bad individual. So, we’re going to seek every day in prison we can get,” said Johnson.

Lopez has a tattoo on his back that prosecutors believe represent the faces of victim Dustin Hammons and another man, Zachary Gayle, presumed dead.

“I don’t know if he considers that trophy or what, I don’t know. That’s speculation on my part. But those tattoos bear a striking resemblance to two individuals who are no longer with us,” said Johnson.

Lopez has other tattoos linked to the aryan brotherhood such as 1488 which signifies the aryan motto and heil hitler. But johnson says all involved in the case are from Texas and that this area has no major gang presence.

“This was a beef that carried over from Texas and they chose a location in Louisiana where they thought they could get away with it,” said Johnson.

Lopez’s sentencing is set for April 8th. He could get up to 40 years for manslaughter and up to 50 years for racketeering.

Boyd “Lurch” Hagood is set for trial on a charge of Second Degree Murder March 21.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.