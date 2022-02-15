SOWELA beating the odds in enrollment growth

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More and more poeple are taking advantage of SOWELA Community College.

When it comes to enrollment, the school is beating the odds.

The school points to many things as reasons for the growth, including their enrollment process in which students can simply drop in and meet with a coordinator. But they also say it has everything to do with their current students and their faculty.

Chancellor Neil Aspinwall said some of the school’s success has to do with the fact that it is more than a school.

“We offer tutoring services, we offer counseling services, we have a food pantry,” Aspinwall said. “Last week we had an event where students could come and get clothing if they needed clothing.”

SOWELA’s mission statement says it’s all about empowering students.

Student Amber Robert said she sees that every day.

“They make sure you’re able to use the tools and are comfortable to walk out and find a job and be able to just feel comfortable doing that after you graduate,” Roberts said.

Academic Advisor Alyssa Wagner said SOWELA has a unique approach to helping students.

“When students come to me with our academic advising team, we help them select courses that fit the career they want,” Wagner said.

The school said spring enrollment was up by 11 percent from last year. It also has the state’s highest student retention rate for this academic year - 82 percent.

Wagner said that’s partially due to the focus on students and the reminders to not give up.

“I think it’s just a good reminder to remember it’s going to get better and to just keep pushing forward,” Wagner said. “That a lot of life. It’s just about persistence, so if you keep going you’re going to get there eventually.”

SOWELA is currently offering online, hybrid and in-person classes.

