Showing some love on Valentine’s Day with free dental services

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A life-changing event unfolded on Valentine’s day in Lake Charles.

“It’s a nice way to spend Valentine’s day,” said Judy Lowery, who came to Oak Park to get a filling.

For Valentine’s day, Oak Park Dental was showing the community some love by providing free dental work. And while it may not seem like much, it has a huge impact as more than 74 million Americans are estimated to not have dental insurance.

“We do our best to take care of these people and make them feel special because probably for a lot of them they don’t feel special all day long. But this is the time of the year at least we’re gonna take care of them and make them feel special,” said Oak Park Dental owner, Dr. Castle.

This is Castle’s 20th year doing this for the Lake Area.

“They probably do need a cleaning or they have that tooth that’s been bothering them for a while, so they can come out here and get it done free of charge. That’s our way of giving back to the community,” said dental assistant Keli Spicer.

Dr. Castle says many rely on this and there are even some regulars who take advantage of the free services on Valentine’s day each year.

“I see some of the same people here over and over again. It’s just been a rewarding experience,” said Dr. Castle.

It was a full lobby and a line out the door as lake area residents like Sandra Weatherall and Judy Lowery lined up to get free cleanings, fillings, or extractions.

“It really is a nice thing to do, because some places in some states don’t have this kind of service. so it’s a blessing,” said Weatherall.

“We really need it down here in Southwest Louisiana,” said Lowery.

These procedures can get pretty pricey and Dr. Castle says he’s just grateful he can relieve some stress from these patients.

“All these things we’ve had going on here in Lake Charles, have really diminished people’s chances of getting dental care,” said Dr. Castle.

Patients lined up early this morning to get tickets for the services because they sell out quickly.

This year, the office worked on a first-come-first-serve basis to see as many patients as possible, providing over 100 people with free services.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.