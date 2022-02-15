50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Mobile home fire in Leesville leaves one dead

Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Leesville...
Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Leesville involving one death, according to the state fire marshal’s office.(WALA)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A mobile home fire in Leesville has left one person dead, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Leesville involving one death, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of Camp Baker Road just after 7:30 a.m. for reports of a mobile home fire, according to the fire marshal’s office.

There were two occupants in the home at the time of the fire, according to the fire marshal’s office.

The fire marshal’s office said the female resident was able to escape unharmed, but the body of the male resident was located in a back room.

The fire marshal’s office said at this time, state fire marshal deputies continue investigating the cause of this fire.

It has been determined that smoke alarms were hard-wired into the mobile home’s electrical system; however, the breaker powering those alarms was switched off, according to the fire marshal’s office.

More information will be released as it becomes available, the fire marshal’s office said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather continues until our next cold front arrives Thursday
Boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder
OMV
Louisiana OMV offering online title verification service
Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen camper
Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen camper