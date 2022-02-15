Mobile home fire in Leesville leaves one dead

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A mobile home fire in Leesville has left one person dead, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of Camp Baker Road just after 7:30 a.m. for reports of a mobile home fire, according to the fire marshal’s office.

There were two occupants in the home at the time of the fire, according to the fire marshal’s office.

The fire marshal’s office said the female resident was able to escape unharmed, but the body of the male resident was located in a back room.

The fire marshal’s office said at this time, state fire marshal deputies continue investigating the cause of this fire.

It has been determined that smoke alarms were hard-wired into the mobile home’s electrical system; however, the breaker powering those alarms was switched off, according to the fire marshal’s office.

More information will be released as it becomes available, the fire marshal’s office said.

