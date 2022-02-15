50/50 Thursdays
McCollum and Pelicans get on same page to take down Toronto 120-90

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram plays against the Detroit Pistons in the second...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram plays against the Detroit Pistons in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Time is something the Pelicans could not afford much of after falling to the 11th spot in the West due to a two-game skid, but their trade to acquire C.J. McCollum and Tony Snell from Portland finally paid off as they took down the Toronto Raptors 120-90 Monday night.

McCollum led all scorers with 23 pts, 4 rebs, and 5 asts.

Brandon Ingram was two assists shy of a triple-double, logging in 10 pts, 11 rebs, and 8 assists.

For much of the night, the Pelicans went with big lineups that often included Jaxson Hayes and center Jonas Valanciunas on the floor at the same time. Willie Green’s lineup experiments helped build a 60-44 halftime lead that continued to grow throughout the second half.

Hayes ended his night with 14 pts and Valanciunas added 18 pts and 9 rebs.

Many of the Pelicans starters also had the luxury of sitting out most of the fourth quarter behind a comfortable lead.

