Louisiana OMV offering online title verification service

OMV
OMV((Source: KPLC))
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is announcing that state residents can now check the validity of a vehicle title online by using the “Title Verification” service on the OMV website.

This service is helpful for residents or car dealers who want to quickly confirm if a Louisiana title is valid. Before the implementation of this online service, all requests for title verifications were processed manually.

“This new online service option eliminates potential fraudulent title activity and saves guests a trip to an OMV field office,” says Commissioner Karen St. Germain. “We remain committed to serving our guests in innovative ways by providing valuable online options and giving exemplary customer service.”

Title verification reports the validity of a current Louisiana title and does not alter or transfer a vehicle title in any way. This service cannot be used to look up title history information and will not provide any sensitive information. Guests will need to provide the following information:

  • Title Number
  • Title Date
  • Last Six Digits of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)

Users are encouraged to check the OMV website for online services before booking an appointment or visiting a field office.

Other online services include vehicle registration renewal, duplicate registration requests, official driving record requests, driver’s licenses, and ID card renewals, a Real ID checklist, and more.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

