50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LHSAA releases 2022 girls basketball playoff brackets

MARSH MADNESS KPLC LOGO
MARSH MADNESS KPLC LOGO
By Brady Renard
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released its 2022 girls’ basketball playoff brackets Monday. The non-select championships will be held February 28 through March 5 at Southeastern’s University Center in Hammond and the select championships will be Feb. 22-25 at the Alario Center in Westwego.

You can find the seedings and first-round matchups down below.

Class 5A-

(29) Sam Houston at (4) Ponchatoula -

(26) Captain Shreve at (7) Barbe

Click here for the full Class 5A bracket.

Class 4A-

(30) Leesville at (3) Karr - 2/17, 6:00 PM

(22) Lakeshore at (11) LaGrange -

Click here for the full Class 4A bracket.

Class 3A-

(25) McDonogh #35 at (8) Iota - 2/17, 6:00 PM

(28) Union Parish at (5) Jennings -

(26) Wossman at (7) South Beauregard -

Click here for the full Class 3A bracket.

Class 2A-

(24) Welsh at (9) West St. Mary -

(28) Madison at (5) Lake Arthur - 2/17, 6:00 PM

(22) Oakdale at (11) Franklin - 2/17, 6:00 PM

(27) Many at (6) Kinder -

(26) Delcambre at (7) Rosepine - 2/17, 6:00 PM

(31) Pickering at (2) Lakeview -

Click here for the full Class 2A bracket.

Class 1A-

(20) Lincoln Prep at (13) East Beauregard -

(23) Sicily Island at (10) Grand Lake - 2/17, 6:00 PM

(18) Elton at (15) Montgomery -

(4) Merryville - *First Round Bye*

(8) Oberlin - *First Round Bye*

Click here for the full Class 1A bracket.

Class B-

(17) Bell City at (16) J.S. Clark -

(21) Singer at (12) Negreet - 2/17, 6:00 PM

(22) Elizabeth at (11) Lacassine - 2/17, 6:00 PM

(23) Pitkin at (10) Glenmora - 2/17, 6:00 PM

(1) Hathaway - *First Round Bye*

(2) Fairview - *First Round Bye*

Click here for the full Class B bracket.

Class C-

(9) Evans at (8) Phoenix -

(12) Starks at (5) Hornbeck

(11) Calvin at (6) Reeves -

Click here for the full Class C bracket.

Division I-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division I bracket.

Division II-

(16) Archbishop Hannan at (1) St. Louis - 2/15, 6:00 PM @ Legacy Center

Click here for the full Division II bracket.

Division III-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division III bracket.

Division IV-

(15) Hamilton Christian at (2) Cedar Creek - 2/16, 6:00 PM

Click here for the full Division IV bracket.

Division V-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division V bracket.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

Lucy Bellon
Sports Person of the Week - Lucy Bellon
Sports Person of the Week Lucy Bellon #SWLApreps
Curtis Deville Iowa
Feb. 11 #SWLApreps high school scores and highlights
Feb. 11 #SWLApreps high school scores and highlights
Feb. 11 #SWLApreps high school scores and highlights