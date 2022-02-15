LHSAA releases 2022 girls basketball playoff brackets

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released its 2022 girls’ basketball playoff brackets Monday. The non-select championships will be held February 28 through March 5 at Southeastern’s University Center in Hammond and the select championships will be Feb. 22-25 at the Alario Center in Westwego.

You can find the seedings and first-round matchups down below.

Class 5A-

(29) Sam Houston at (4) Ponchatoula -

(26) Captain Shreve at (7) Barbe

Click here for the full Class 5A bracket.

Class 4A-

(30) Leesville at (3) Karr - 2/17, 6:00 PM

(22) Lakeshore at (11) LaGrange -

Click here for the full Class 4A bracket.

Class 3A-

(25) McDonogh #35 at (8) Iota - 2/17, 6:00 PM

(28) Union Parish at (5) Jennings -

(26) Wossman at (7) South Beauregard -

Click here for the full Class 3A bracket.

Class 2A-

(24) Welsh at (9) West St. Mary -

(28) Madison at (5) Lake Arthur - 2/17, 6:00 PM

(22) Oakdale at (11) Franklin - 2/17, 6:00 PM

(27) Many at (6) Kinder -

(26) Delcambre at (7) Rosepine - 2/17, 6:00 PM

(31) Pickering at (2) Lakeview -

Click here for the full Class 2A bracket.

Class 1A-

(20) Lincoln Prep at (13) East Beauregard -

(23) Sicily Island at (10) Grand Lake - 2/17, 6:00 PM

(18) Elton at (15) Montgomery -

(4) Merryville - *First Round Bye*

(8) Oberlin - *First Round Bye*

Click here for the full Class 1A bracket.

Class B-

(17) Bell City at (16) J.S. Clark -

(21) Singer at (12) Negreet - 2/17, 6:00 PM

(22) Elizabeth at (11) Lacassine - 2/17, 6:00 PM

(23) Pitkin at (10) Glenmora - 2/17, 6:00 PM

(1) Hathaway - *First Round Bye*

(2) Fairview - *First Round Bye*

Click here for the full Class B bracket.

Class C-

(9) Evans at (8) Phoenix -

(12) Starks at (5) Hornbeck

(11) Calvin at (6) Reeves -

Click here for the full Class C bracket.

Division I-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division I bracket.

Division II-

(16) Archbishop Hannan at (1) St. Louis - 2/15, 6:00 PM @ Legacy Center

Click here for the full Division II bracket.

Division III-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division III bracket.

Division IV-

(15) Hamilton Christian at (2) Cedar Creek - 2/16, 6:00 PM

Click here for the full Division IV bracket.

Division V-

No local teams in play.

Click here for the full Division V bracket.

