LHSAA releases 2022 girls basketball playoff brackets
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released its 2022 girls’ basketball playoff brackets Monday. The non-select championships will be held February 28 through March 5 at Southeastern’s University Center in Hammond and the select championships will be Feb. 22-25 at the Alario Center in Westwego.
You can find the seedings and first-round matchups down below.
Class 5A-
(29) Sam Houston at (4) Ponchatoula -
(26) Captain Shreve at (7) Barbe
Click here for the full Class 5A bracket.
Class 4A-
(30) Leesville at (3) Karr - 2/17, 6:00 PM
(22) Lakeshore at (11) LaGrange -
Click here for the full Class 4A bracket.
Class 3A-
(25) McDonogh #35 at (8) Iota - 2/17, 6:00 PM
(28) Union Parish at (5) Jennings -
(26) Wossman at (7) South Beauregard -
Click here for the full Class 3A bracket.
Class 2A-
(24) Welsh at (9) West St. Mary -
(28) Madison at (5) Lake Arthur - 2/17, 6:00 PM
(22) Oakdale at (11) Franklin - 2/17, 6:00 PM
(27) Many at (6) Kinder -
(26) Delcambre at (7) Rosepine - 2/17, 6:00 PM
(31) Pickering at (2) Lakeview -
Click here for the full Class 2A bracket.
Class 1A-
(20) Lincoln Prep at (13) East Beauregard -
(23) Sicily Island at (10) Grand Lake - 2/17, 6:00 PM
(18) Elton at (15) Montgomery -
(4) Merryville - *First Round Bye*
(8) Oberlin - *First Round Bye*
Click here for the full Class 1A bracket.
Class B-
(17) Bell City at (16) J.S. Clark -
(21) Singer at (12) Negreet - 2/17, 6:00 PM
(22) Elizabeth at (11) Lacassine - 2/17, 6:00 PM
(23) Pitkin at (10) Glenmora - 2/17, 6:00 PM
(1) Hathaway - *First Round Bye*
(2) Fairview - *First Round Bye*
Click here for the full Class B bracket.
Class C-
(9) Evans at (8) Phoenix -
(12) Starks at (5) Hornbeck
(11) Calvin at (6) Reeves -
Click here for the full Class C bracket.
Division I-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division I bracket.
Division II-
(16) Archbishop Hannan at (1) St. Louis - 2/15, 6:00 PM @ Legacy Center
Click here for the full Division II bracket.
Division III-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division III bracket.
Division IV-
(15) Hamilton Christian at (2) Cedar Creek - 2/16, 6:00 PM
Click here for the full Division IV bracket.
Division V-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division V bracket.
