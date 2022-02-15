Lake Charles resident remembering her late valentine: married 62 years before her husband passed

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Valentine’s Day can often be tough for those who’ve lost their valentine, but one resident at the Gardens and Guardian House, assisted living facility, is remembering her late husband this Valentine’s Day, nearly 8 years since he’s passed.

Mary met Kenneth Holland in February of 1952 through a mutual friend and that night he offered to walk her home.

“We sat on the door step and we talk and we talked and talked ‘till the time he had to take a flight out. Next night he came back, and the same thing. Unless he was on a flight somewhere, he was there to walk me to my room every night,” Mary Holland said.

It was a once in a life time love. Mary said from the moment she met Kenneth, she knew he was the one. It didn’t take long for them to tie the knot. The next month on March 31, 1952 they were married.

The couple traveled often and had three children together. Their two sons and one daughter all had a careers in law enforcement.

Kenneth was in the Air Force and spent a lot of time away from home, but when they could be together, that time was cherished.

“That’s the happiest time of our lives...that’s the happiest time of our lives when he would be home,” Mary said.

The two had been married 62 years before Kenneth’s death in 2014.

“If we had a disagreement, we always made a point.....if I realized I was in the wrong, I would apologize to him and if he was in the wrong, he apologized to me.,” Mary said. “He never left the house without kissing me.”

She described her relationship with Kenneth as wonderful and said they never went to bed angry.

She said if she could do it all over again, she wouldn’t change one thing.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.